Jazz play host to different cast of Warriors

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed a hard earned rest.

Having played one of the more road and back-to-back heavy schedules in the league, the Utah Jazz are in the middle of a 6 game home stand and take on the Golden State Warriors tonight after 3 full days of no travel or official games.

The other end of the matchup isn’t so lucky. After a home loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers, the Warriors will travel to Utah without Stephen Curry (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (abductor), and Draymond Green (pelvic contusion).

On the other hand, the Jazz are hopeful to have Mike Conley return to action as he was upgraded to questionable yesterday. In addition, Rudy Gay is no longer listed on the injury report.

Because of these last minute updates to availability, certainly the game will be difficult to prepare for and strike a groove. The Warriors are still plenty potent with the likes of Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney.

Let’s break down the matchup!

Season Results

The 13-12 Golden State Warriors are a fascinating case study of trying to develop the incoming talent while remain regular season competitive.

Their starting lineup is a buzz saw. At 594 possessions (good for 2nd highest lineup in the league), the Warriors are +23.1 per 100 possessions with Curry-Thompson-Wiggins-Green-Looney.

When just one of them steps off the floor? Just +0.6 per 100 possessions. That’s crazy.

The Warriors’ host of young players (Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman) paired with fresh veterans (Jamychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo) has complicated lineups without all of their Hall of Famers.

That will be on full display tonight, being just the 3rd absence for Curry. Those previous matchups, both at the New Orleans Pelicans, were losses (and one in dramatic fashion).

The 14-12 Utah Jazz have had their fair share of complications, not just with the schedule and missing personnel, but in sustaining their identity.

The Jazz have been abysmal at generating volume, a necessary component to delivering a fully potent dose of efficiency.

They’ll look to be active on the boards and the passing lanes to get a volume advantage their #4 ranked eFG% advantage would enjoy. Such a feat would be blowout worthy, no doubt.

Look for the Warriors to muck up the game and make it a slog fest of isos and doing the dirty work. The level to which Utah can move out of position and hit open shots likely determines the outcome.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone