Jazz look to keep win streak alive against Magic

After a busy trade deadline for the Jazz where they moved some key rotational players, the team will be back in action as they will look to keep their three-game win streak alive tonight when they face the (14-34) Orlando Magic at home.

The Jazz has been riding high since the return of their all-star Donovan Mitchell, who has looked spectacular sick his return helping the Jazz knockout powerhouses in the NBA such as the Nets and Warriors.

Tonight's foe, The Orlando Magic, is in the midst of a rebuild and has a roster of young talent at each position.

Though they come into Salt Lake City with a record of 14-34, this Magic can cause some problems for Jazz as they showed they are capable of solid play in stretches and as most of their wins have come on the road. Here are a few keys to look out for Jazz.

Though the Magic have explosive scorers on their rosters, such as Cole Anthony and Terrance Ross, this team struggles to score the ball with an offensive close to last in the NBA. Expect the Jazz to have a big night defensively without the defensive presence of Rudy Gobert. The Jazz defense recently held the Warriors under 100 points, gave a golden state a hard in the Passing lanes, and had nine blocks throughout the game expect the Jazz to terrorize a young Orlando team still trying to find their identity.

Expect another big game from Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has been red hot since returning to the Lineup. It is easy to assume that he will keep that momentum going with another big-time performance.

Game Info:

Date/Time: 2/11/2022, 7:00pm

Location: Vivent Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz app