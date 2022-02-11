Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic: Game Thread

,The Utah Jazz have a chance to keep building on their recent success tonight against the Orlando Magic. The trade deadline was a little anticlimactic but they did come out with a prospect worth investing in with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He has the size and athleticism to be a defensive presence and if he can do that with the Jazz there’s no reason to think he can’t do it. Will he get minutes tonight? Not likely, but if the Jazz can get a good lead it would be nice to see him get some run.

Rudy Gobert will be out in this one so we likely see Udoka Azubuike get the start. He’s played well in that role and Hassan Whiteside has come alive recently. That defense, along with improved perimeter defense from Utah’s guards/wings has really turned the season around. Let’s see what the do tonight against a young, but talented, Orlando Magic team.