Surging Jazz set to take on struggling Lakers

The Utah Jazz are surging in the month of February after a January struggle. February started with a 6-game homestand that led to a 6-game win streak. Tonight will be the Jazz’s first road test this month as they travel to take on the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the win streak, the Jazz are actually on a 5-game losing streak on the road that all started in LA against the Lakers back on the 18th of January. You may remember that game as the game where Donovan Mitchell took an elbow from Russell Westbrook that sidelined him for the rest of the month with a concussion.

Tonight the Jazz get another crack at the tumbling Lakers who have lost their last 3 and only won 3 of their last 10 games. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as day-to-day and are questionable to play in the game tonight. Carmelo Anthony and Avery Bradley are both out.

The Jazz on the other hand are finally getting healthy. After a stretch where names littered the injury report, the lone name on the Jazz’s injury report for tonight’s game is Rudy Gay who will remain out.

The game is being broadcasted nationally on ESPN so the Jazz can make a lasting impression leading up to the All-Star Break.

Maybe the Jazz winning this game on the road against the team that started their road losing streak and resulted in many of the Jazz’s January struggles is how the team comes full circle and heads into the All-Star Break on a positive note.

Tune in to ESPN at 8 PM tonight to see if the Jazz can keep their win streak alive.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN, AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Radio: KZNS/KTUB