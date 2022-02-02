 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The short-handed Jazz look to sweep the season series against the Nuggets

Yet again, the Jazz are missing much of their normal rotation. Can they eek out a win?

By Calvin Chappell
Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

OUT - Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)

OUT - Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

OUT - Joe Ingles (Left Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear)

OUT - Hassan Whiteside (Low Back Strain)

OUT - Danuel House (Health & Safety Protocols)

QUESTIONABLE - Jordan Clarkson (Right Knee Soreness)

QUESTIONABLE - Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain)

That is the Utah Jazz’ injury report for tonight’s game. The Denver Nuggets are rolling into town, and they’re no strangers to injuries themselves, as they’ve been dealing with significant losses all season, including Jamal Murray.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, 8:00 PM Mountain Time

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM, ESPN

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

Uniform Matchup:

Luckily for Denver, the league MVP is still healthy and just named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month. He’s a dominant player, and when he’s in the game, they can win no matter who else is on the team.

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Jazz will look to Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley to lead the team while Gobert and Mitchell are injured. Bogdanovic, in particular, has loved playing against the Nuggets. Since joining the Jazz, Bogdanovic has averaged 25.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 10 games against the Nuggets. If he can take over again, Utah might have a chance.

Predictions

Poll

Final Score

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Jazz win by 10+
    (71 votes)
  • 26%
    Jazz win by less than 10
    (45 votes)
  • 11%
    Nuggets win by less than 10
    (19 votes)
  • 13%
    Nuggets win by 10+
    (23 votes)
  • 7%
    Who cares? The season is over and life is meaningless.
    (13 votes)
171 votes total Vote Now

