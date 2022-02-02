The short-handed Jazz look to sweep the season series against the Nuggets

OUT - Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)

OUT - Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

OUT - Joe Ingles (Left Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear)

OUT - Hassan Whiteside (Low Back Strain)

OUT - Danuel House (Health & Safety Protocols)

QUESTIONABLE - Jordan Clarkson (Right Knee Soreness)

QUESTIONABLE - Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain)

That is the Utah Jazz’ injury report for tonight’s game. The Denver Nuggets are rolling into town, and they’re no strangers to injuries themselves, as they’ve been dealing with significant losses all season, including Jamal Murray.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, 8:00 PM Mountain Time

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM, ESPN

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

Uniform Matchup:

Luckily for Denver, the league MVP is still healthy and just named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month. He’s a dominant player, and when he’s in the game, they can win no matter who else is on the team.

The Jazz will look to Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley to lead the team while Gobert and Mitchell are injured. Bogdanovic, in particular, has loved playing against the Nuggets. Since joining the Jazz, Bogdanovic has averaged 25.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 10 games against the Nuggets. If he can take over again, Utah might have a chance.

Predictions