2022 NBA All Star: Game Preview

Even though the All-Star game isn’t known to contain the most competitive of games but the rule changes in the last few years have made the game more interesting. The scoring will be the same as the last few years where the cumulative score of the leading team after three quarters will have 24 points added and then the first of the two teams to hit that score wins. For example, if Team Lebron is up on Team Durant after the 3rd quarter 100-99, To won't the game, Team Lebron would need to get 24 points while Team Durant would need to score 25. It’s been a fun format that has created some surprising intensity and I’m personally looking forward to it.

From a Utah Jazz perspective, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will be playing on different teams tonight. It’s hard not to wonder if we see Donovan Mitchell rise up to dunk on Rudy Gobert or will Gobert look for a dominant block on Mitchell. It’s a fun dynamic that should be fun to see.

There’s also another element of fun to this game in that Mitchell and Gobert are both regulars at the All-Star Game. Is there a chance that one of them can get the MVP? Mitchell likely has a better shot just because his greatest skill is his ability to score the ball. Can he get hot? And because he’s been there before, maybe he won’t shy away from chances to score. There could be an outside chance that Gobert goes for the award but seeing as how he needs to be fed the ball to score, and that his biggest skill is defense in a game that not a lot of defense is played, it’s not quite as likely.

Whatever happens, it’s fun for fans to see the two Jazz stars be celebrated for their impressive play this season.

Game Info

When: 6:00 PM MT

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: TNT