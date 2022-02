The Utah Jazz are back in action after a long All-Star break and are ready to prove themselves against a Dallas Mavericks team playing very well. Luka Doncic has been on a tear recently and Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will have to play well to win this one.

It’s an interesting game because there is a high likelihood these two match up in the playoffs. Could this be a window into what’s to come in the playoffs?