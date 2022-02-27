Jazz look for win against the Suns

The (37-22) Utah Jazz will look to continue their dominance when they head to Phoenix to take on the Chris Paul-less top-seeded (49-10) Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz are currently riding a wave momentum, winning six of their last seven and coming off a win against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Their next challenge comes in the form of the number one team in the NBA, defeating the Phoenix Suns.

The jazz will have to beat the Suns potentially without their second-best player in the Center, Rudy Gobert.

For the Suns, they have been very dominant this season, looking like a front runner in many eyes to hoist up the Larry O’ Brien for the first time in the franchise history. They will be looking to bounce back from a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns come into today’s matchup missing some vital rotational players in Cameron Payne, Dario Saric, and Frank Kaminsky. However, non is no more significant than their hall of fame-bound point guard in Chris Paul, who will be out for the next few weeks with a fractured thumb.

The Suns beat the Jazz earlier in the season; however, it was without Donovan Mitchell. Today’s matchup presents an excellent chance for the Utah Jazz to not only test themselves against the best team in the western conference but to revenge their lost earlier on in the season, With that being said, here are some keys for the Jazz to do if they want to win against the number seeded Pheonix Suns.

Whenever Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker face each other, you can always expect a high-scoring matchup between two of the premier shooting guards in the NBA—slowing down Booker, who is an all-star in his right. Booker is averaging 25.6 points per game and is fresh off a 30 point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. Slowing down Booker is crucial if the Jazz wants to win this contest.

The Jazz will also need another big performance from someone other than Mitchell if they hope to win today against the Suns. A big game from Clarkson, Conley, or even Gay or Bodnogavanic will be so pivotal for the Suns this afternoon.

The Suns are ranked top ten in both defensive and offensive efficiency, playing a perfect game against last season's champs will be pivotal if Utah wants to win this afternoon.

Game Info

When: 1:30 PM MT

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: ABC