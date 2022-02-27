 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Game Thread

Jazz take on the Suns looking to build momentum

By James Hansen
Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz will take on Phoenix Suns today who are playing without Chris Paul. It’s a chance to build on their latest win against the Dallas Mavericks and to hopefully start building the habits they’ll need as they enter the playoffs. Even without Chris Paul the Suns are still formidable and the Jazz can’t allow themselves to play below their capability if they want to prove they’re still a contender.

