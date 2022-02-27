The Utah Jazz will take on Phoenix Suns today who are playing without Chris Paul. It’s a chance to build on their latest win against the Dallas Mavericks and to hopefully start building the habits they’ll need as they enter the playoffs. Even without Chris Paul the Suns are still formidable and the Jazz can’t allow themselves to play below their capability if they want to prove they’re still a contender.
Filed under:
Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Game Thread
Jazz take on the Suns looking to build momentum
Loading comments...