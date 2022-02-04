Donovan Mitchell set to return vs short-handed Nets

After a January that might have driven a Utah Jazz fan to drink, the Jazz kicked off February with a big win over the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz will look to start a winning streak as a depleted Brooklyn Nets team comes to town.

The Jazz have been hurting in just about every way lately. Both Gobert and Mitchell have missed extended periods of time, there was a tragic injury for Joe Ingles, Coach Snyder is in the league’s health and safety protocols, and they went 4-12 in January, among other pain points. A win tonight to stay undefeated in February would go a long way towards lifting players, coaches, and fans spirits alike. Winning definitely cures a lot.

Utah has some help on the way as Donovan Mitchell officially cleared concussion protocol and will return to play tonight. Rudy Gobert will remain out but it is expected that he will return early next week.

The Nets have had issues of their own. Kevin Durant sprained his MCL in Mid-January and has been out ever since. He will remain out tonight and the Nets have struggled without him. They enter the game tonight on a 6-game losing skid. To add to their troubles James Harden has been ruled out tonight with hamstring tightness. Kyrie Irving will be the lone Nets star available in Salt Lake City.

Last season, the Jazz finished with the best record in the NBA and the Nets finished second in the Eastern Conference. Both teams had high expectations for this year and have fallen short of those expectations to this point in the season. The Jazz finds themselves at 4th in the West currently with the Nuggets and Mavs hot on their trail. The Nets are fairing even worse to this point and find themselves at 6th in the East.

There is a lot of basketball left to be played this season, but with both teams reeling, a win tonight would go a long way. That is especially the case for the Jazz as they hope to build some positive momentum heading into the all-star break and a possible trade-deadline move.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, February 4th, 2022, 7:00 PM Mountain Time

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM, ESPN

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app