Jazz dominate Nets in Donovan Mitchell’s return

In Donovan Mitchell's return, the Utah Jazz picked a big 125-102 home win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Mitchell, who cleared the league's concussion protocol, an injury that sidelined him for most of January, looked every bit of the All-Star billing that he earned back on Thursday scoring 27 points leading the way for the Jazz on the offense.

The Jazz also received a big scoring punch from other key contributors, including forward Bojan Bodnoanic, who scored 19 points, and Trent Forrest, 8 points on just 7 shots along with 7 assists.

“Everybody played well. We needed it. Everybody played with energy,” Forrest said. “Happy that we won, rather than how I played.” NBA.com

It was also impressive seeing Udoka Azubuike, who got the surprise start over Hassan Whiteside, play so well. Dok had his first double-double scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds. Dok has quietly started putting up good performances.

Throughout the game, the Jazz took a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back, even leading by 30 points at one point in the contest.

Everything seemed to click for the Jazz, who struggled to gain consistency throughout January. But February is already looking better. What a difference having Donovan Mitchell makes!

Both teams entering tonight's matchup were struggling with injuries. The Jazz was without an all-star center, Rudy Gobert, While the Nets were without an all-star duo, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The Jazz would bring their winning streak to three if they beat the New York Knicks in their next game at home.