Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks: Game Thread

It appears the Utah Jazz are slowly changing their trajectory from a disastrous January. It appears that Jordan Clarkson is available to play tonight against the New York Knicks which gives the Jazz another rotation player back from injury.

Injury report:



OUT - Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)



OUT - Joe Ingles (Left Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear)



QUESTIONABLE - Jordan Clarkson (Right Knee Soreness)



QUESTIONABLE - Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2022

With Clarkson out, as well as Quin Snyder who was out for Covid protocols, the Jazz used a combination of Trent Forrest and Jared Butler and had seen some success with it. With Snyder now back, and with Clarkson available, it’ll be interesting to see how the lineups look, and if any of that progress from Forrest and Butler will earn them any time.

The Jazz will be facing a Knicks team who has been struggling lately and will be hungry for a win. Utah is still without Rudy Gobert and so will need nice performances from their backup centers, Udoka Azubuike and Hassan Whiteside. Can Utah get their third win in a row against a struggling Knicks team? We’ll find out!