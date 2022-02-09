Utah Jazz trade Joe Ingles for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez in three-team deal

The Utah Jazz have made a trade for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

According to Woj the Spurs and Blazers are part of the trade and the Spurs get Tomas Satoransky and the Blazers will get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second round pick. Apparently, the Jazz are sending two second round picks in the deal.

The Jazz are sending out the two second-round picks in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Alexander-Walker, 23, has the chance to make an impact on the Jazz's bench and assuredly will benefit in Utah's development system. Averaged 13 points for Pels and will be a part of rotation. https://t.co/rvZ6SN1Zmx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

The Utah Jazz have finally made a move that a lot of Jazz fans had been waiting for. For weeks there were rumors about Joe Ingles being moved and that move finally happened. There were rumors that the Jazz missed out on some deals because of the ACL tear Ingles suffered last week, and that’s a shame if that’s true, but this is a move that helps the Jazz in a couple ways.

First, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has shown some real promise in his short time in the league. He’s a legit prospect the Jazz can develop, or they could move him, either way they get a prospect for Ingles’ contract that would have left them nothing had they not moved it. Walker’s numbers aren’t spectacular, for his career he’s shooting 38% from the field and 33% from three, but he’s got size and length. He was selected 17th for a reason and perhaps the Jazz can find a way to develop him in their system. This could also be the first of many moves to get more athleticism and youth on the floor for the Jazz to help improve their defensive liabilities.

The Jazz also get Juancho Hernangomez in the deal who can provide another big but is likely more salary filler. Hernangomez is not guaranteed next year and that allows the Jazz to keep the salary level they with Ingles on the books so that they can stay agile with their moves. If they had just let Ingles’ contract expire they lose it for nothing and can’t replace is since they are over the cap. This is a shrewd move by an active front office and it may be that they aren’t done. If they are, they at least have a prospect that they wouldn’t have had if they kept the Ingles’ contract on the team.

With one day left, there may be more craziness on the way. So far, it’s a smart trade deadline for the Jazz.