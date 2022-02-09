Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz will take on the Golden State Warriors tonight in a battle of two teams looking to keep winning streaks alive. The Warriors come into this having won 9 in a row while the Jazz are looking to win their 4th game in a row. What a difference having Donovan Mitchell does!?

The Jazz are playing with a roster that just went through the trade of Joe Ingles. It will be interesting to see how they respond to that. Will the team be low energy? Will they come out strong? They’ve struggled to beat this Warriors team and are hoping to hold off a season sweep. This game is also on national TV (ESPN). It’s a chance for Donovan Mitchell to shine again to a large audience and could go a long way to helping with his narrative as an All-NBA guard. In all honesty, the Jazz need him to play at an All-NBA level to get this win, we’ll see if he can do it!