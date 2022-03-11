Playoff-focused Jazz take on the Spurs in San Antonio

The Utah Jazz are looking to solidify their playoff position tonight and it will mean holding Gregg Popovich back making history with the San Antonio Spurs. Currently Gregg Popovich is tied with Don Nelson for the most regular season wins in NBA history. A win tonight would get him first place. The Utah Jazz would rather he make history another night.

Games like this against struggling teams like the Spurs are vital for the Jazz as they close the season. Utah’s remaining schedule has a lot of tough teams and the so when they can play sub-500 teams, they have to win.

The Jazz will be in San Antonio after a quick trip to Salt Lake City where they blew out the Portland Trail Blazers. A win tonight would mean being one step closer to clinching a playoff spot and potentially getting home court advantage, at least in the first round.

One thing to watch tonight is to see how Donovan Mitchell does with his playmaking. He’s been assisting the ball at a high rate lately with 10 assists in 2 of the last 4 games. Mitchell has been playing under control and things look to have really slowed down for him. He’s looking like a quarterback out there who is reading his progressions quickly and making the right play every time. It’s fun to see how much he’s come already and it looks like he’ll only get better with time.

Rudy Gobert will get another chance to prove his dominance on the defensive end tonight against a Spurs team that will try to spread the ball around and look for weaknesses in the Jazz defense. Guys like Dejounte Murray, a first-time all-star have the potential to give the Jazz trouble with his ability to hit the mid-range but the Jazz should handle the Spurs if they come out with good energy.

The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanvovich in this one after what looked like a turned ankle in their game against the Blazers.

Injury report:



OUT - Udoka Azubuike (G League - On Assignment)



OUT - Bojan Bogdanovic (right lower leg contusion)



OUT - Jared Butler (G League - On Assignment)



OUT - Xavier Sneed (G League - Two-Way) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 10, 2022

Bogdanovic has been on fire lately, and this seems mostly precautionary, but let’s hope it’s not bad.

The Odds

The Jazz are favored in this one with at -6. That’s a little lower than I would have expected and I wonder if that is accounting for the lack of Bojan Bogdanovic. There’s a few likely replacements we’ll see in this one. One of Eric Paschall, Danuel House or Rudy Gay will likely take that starting spot. There will be a downtick offensively with either of these choices but the defense likely improves with either choice. I could see the Jazz winning this one pretty easily.

Game Info

When: 6:30 PM MT

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: AT&T Sportsnet RM

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.