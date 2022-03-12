The Jazz hope to regain rhythm against the Kings

After a disappointing loss last night in San Antonio, the Utah Jazz are playing again tonight, this time against the Sacramento Kings. The Jazz have lost 3 of their last 5 games, and need to right the ship before the playoffs arrive. The Kings have lost 8 of their last 10 games, and they’re 3.5 games behind the tenth seed, which is their hope for the play-in tournament.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Radio: 95.9/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App

What to watch for

Gobert vs Sabonis

The Kings made a big trade at the deadline this season for star big man Domantas Sabonis. In his 11 games with Sacramento, he’s putting up averages of 17.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Gobert has typically had great battles against Sabonis, and the two take the matchup seriously.

