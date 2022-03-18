Jazz depth comes up huge in dominating win over Clippers

No Mitchell….no problem...The Utah Jazz put up another dominant performance at home, against a western conference foe, blowing out the Los Angeles Clippers in a 121-97 victory.

The Jazz were on fire out the gate, taking a quick 10-2 lead in the first quarter which forced Ty Lue to call a timeout. The Jazz would continue to run it up all night leading by as much as 40 points at one point.

Bench contributors played a huge role in the Jazz win against the Clippers. Jared Butler had 21 points on 8/13 shooting from the field, and 5/10 shooting from three with 7 assists. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points filling in for Donovan Mitchell. Rudy Gobert also had a monster performance putting up 19 points and remained a beast on the glass with 16 rebounds. Finally, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had his second straight nice performance with 13 points and 5 assists as a starter. His length and athleticism is showing up in a big way and he’s proving to be a real asset if he can keep this up. What a trade that would turn out to be if NAW can become a consistent rotation player!

The Clippers have been resilient this season, braving the storm without their two all-stars in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard who both succumbed to injury maintaining a .500 record for most of the season. Despite struggling tonight against the Jazz, it’s a team that’s proving they’ll be a force in the west, that might just be next year when that happens.

The Utah Jazz are doing everything to maintain a top-four seed, with 12 games left in the season. Every win is important in a brutal western conference and seeding is more important ever as the NBA playoffs get closer.