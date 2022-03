The Utah Jazz are taking on the Houston Rockets on the road and are looking to win their third game in a row. It’s a chance for Utah to lock in their current impressive level of play they’ve had since All-Star break.

The Rockets have a bad record but have the talent to steal a win if the Jazz don’t play with the necessary intensity. Coming out strong is essential, and it’s something that hasn’t happened enough, even as the Jazz have two impressive wins in a row.