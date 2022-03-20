The Utah Jazz begin their road trip in New York against the Knicks

The Utah Jazz (44-26) are beginning their road trip by heading to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks (30-40). Utah is coming off two fun wins against the Bulls and the Clippers and are hoping to build a winning streak.

The injury bug has hit the Jazz, though, as they missed several key players last game and will see a similar lineup tonight.

Mike Conley is out (right knee injury maintenance) https://t.co/NMqKJ7AFox — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2022

While Bogdanovic, House, and Azubuike remain out, Whiteside and Forrest are now questionable. Donovan Mitchell, who missed the last game, is not listed on the injury report. Replacing him, though, is Mike Conley.

New York is fighting to keep their play-in hopes alive, but at this point, it’s a long shot. They are five games behind 10th in the East with only 12 remaining.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 20th, 2022 5:30 PM Mountain Time

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

Spread: Jazz -4

Total: 221

Moneyline: Jazz -170 Knicks +150

What to watch for

The Utah Jazz depth is being tested with this many injuries. Against the Clippers, the bench stepped up. We saw strong performances from multiple players who rarely see playing time, including Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Paschall, Juancho Hernangomez, and Jared Butler. If Whiteside and Forrest return to the lineup tonight, we won’t see all of these players, but with Conley, Bogdanovic, and House all ruled out, some will still get playing time. I would expect that Alexander-Walker and Hernangomez will be the first names called. We may see Alexander-Walker start a second straight game with Conley out, as Quin Snyder prefers to keep Jordan Clarkson in the bench scorer role.

Poll Final Score? Jazz by double digits

Jazz by single digits

Knicks by single digits

Knicks by double digits vote view results 45% Jazz by double digits (36 votes)

41% Jazz by single digits (33 votes)

10% Knicks by single digits (8 votes)

2% Knicks by double digits (2 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

