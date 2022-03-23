Can the Jazz cool off the Celtics?

After a disappointing loss to the Kyrie-less Brooklyn Nets, the Utah Jazz will have a chance to make a statement against the Boston Celtics tonight. If they do get the win, it would be impressive. The Celtics are probably the hottest team in the league winning 9 of their last 10 and 20 of their last 23 games. In that span of 23 games the Celtics have the best record in the league with the #3 offense and the #1 defense. Interestingly, the Jazz in that span have the #6 offense in the league with the #6 defense. It certainly makes this an interesting game tonight and a win would easily make it the most impressive with it being the 3rd game in 4 nights on the road for the Jazz.

The Jazz will still be without Bojan Bogdanovic to injury.

The amount of games with him out is starting to add up and it’s not clear how serious the issue is. The Jazz have done fine overall with him out. Juancho Hernangomez has filled the gaps in terms of rebounding, weakside defense along with some athleticism and length at the 4-spot. At times the Jazz have missed the scoring punch from Bogdanovic but the upgrade in defense has been a welcome sight. When he gets back from injury he’ll get his spot back, but it’s been interesting to see the benefits with Hernangomez on the floor. Tonight’s game against the Celtics will be another test for the Jazz. These stretches of injuries have been a compelling experiment for the Jazz because they have allowed them to use different looks they might not have used otherwise.

The other compelling rotation difference has been the use of Trent Forrest and Jared Butler. In his return from injury, Forrest got the nod from Snyder but went 1/6 from the floor and was left unguarded for most of the night against the Nets. In the 3rd quarter, with the game mostly out of hand, Snyder brought in Butler who promptly hit some big shots, one of them over Kevin Durant. Will we see Forrest of Butler tonight for the Jazz?

The Odds

The Celtics are favored by 5 in this one and it’s not a surprise. It’s a home game for the Celtics and they’re the hottest team in the league. Can the Jazz get a statement win and overcome the odds?

Game Info

When: 5:30 PM MT

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Radio: 95.9/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App

