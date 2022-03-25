The Jazz fall short in the clutch yet again.

The Utah Jazz came into the game tonight needing a win, and they ultimately fell short.

After a hot start, Utah let Charlotte get it’s confidence with some open shots, and it was back and forth all night from there.

Donovan Mitchell passed Gordon Hayward for 8th on the Utah Jazz all-time scoring list tonight, with Hayward himself in attendance.

I'd just like everyone to know that if Donovan Mitchell scores at least 8 points tonight, he'll pass Gordon Hayward for 8th place on the Utah Jazz all-time scoring list.

It took Hayward 516 games to score that many points.

It took Mitchell 339. — Calvin Chappell (@CHALVIN2018) March 25, 2022

Mitchell was great at times tonight, with 26 points and seven assists, but had a few key turnovers and defensive mistakes that hurt the team when it mattered most. He made some truly incredible plays tonight though.

Donovan beating the buzzer from Raleigh pic.twitter.com/buJmUAgLy0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2022

what a find pic.twitter.com/NAX5valKHe — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2022

Other key contributors for Utah included Rudy Gobert (11 points, 19 rebounds), Jordan Clarkson (19 points, four assists), and Juancho Hernangomez (14 points, five rebounds).

Hernangomez is showing his value to the team as a strong defensive big who can hit the three and fit into the offense without demanding the ball.

The Charlotte Hornets were led by their trio of scorers in Lamelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Miles Bridges. The Hornets executed in the fourth quarter, outscoring Utah 30-23 in the final period, which effectively put the game away.

Utah will need to pick up the pieces of this losing streak and look for a win in Dallas on Sunday.