Jazz sign Greg Monroe to 10-day contract

According to Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz have signed Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

Free agent center Greg Monroe is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2022

It makes some sense with the Jazz struggling the last 4 games while they’ve missed Hassan Whiteside to injury. Monroe can rebound and score inside but the defense is likely not going to have a big impact. We’ll see if he can have an impact, but this is probably to bridge the gap to Hassan Whiteside coming back. It’s also probably related to Udoka Azubuike going down with a serious ankle injury and having surgery.

It’s a shame that DOK was injured in the G-League for the third time. He had shown real impact this season in the times he was on the floor. Had he been available, this stretch might have been different. Now, the Jazz find themselves making an emergency signing to hopefully help them solidify their playoff position as the playoffs approach.