It’s another chance for the Jazz to get the season back on track against the Mavericks

In what has been a relatively underwhelming season for the Utah Jazz, one of the most interesting matchups has been the one between the Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.

Two games ago the Jazz got a monster performance from Rudy Gobert who shut down Luka Doncic at the end of the game to get the Jazz a win.

Rudy Gobert with one of the best individual defensive performances you will see vs Luka Doncic and the Mavs. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MVxwHCDkFC — Adam (@prodigyJF) February 26, 2022

Last game, Luka Doncic, who apparently had his feelings hurt by Rudy Gobert, got testy with Gobert at halftime.

Then at one point, Gobert fouled Doncic in a horrific way.

Prayers up for Luka Doncic after this sickening foul by Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/0rotnjKoPH — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 8, 2022

A truly sickening foul that left Donic writhing on the floor. His over-the-top celebration was somehow both weird and annoying.

That leaves us with today’s matchup with the Mavericks. Utah comes into this one having gone 1-3 on their recent road trip. They’ve been outclassed by some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference but have a chance to improve their seeding tonight, as well as take the series with the Mavericks, with a win.

And they all know it.

Donovan Mitchell mentioned this game by the date after their last encounter and they clearly are looking to have the last laugh. A lot has changed since their last meeting, and the team is missing a core piece in Bojan Bogdanovic, but this is a chance for Utah to finish the season strong. They just have to come out and show that they can win.

Game Info

When: 5:30 PM MT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Radio: 95.9/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App