Paul George likely to return against struggling Jazz

Utah will end its road trip in Los Angeles tonight against the Clippers. Both teams enter tonight’s matchup in significant slumps. The Jazz have lost four straight and have had the 17th-ranked point differential in the NBA over the last two weeks, per Cleaning The Glass. Similarly, the Clippers have lost five straight and have recorded the League’s worst point differential (-18.4) over the same period.

One team will break its losing streak tonight.

Injury Report

Utah’s bad injury luck continues, as the Jazz will likely miss key players again tonight. Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable per Utah Jazz twitter. Bojan Bogdanovich, who last played two weeks ago in Sacramento, has been upgraded to questionable.

Udoka Azubuike: OUT

Hassan Whiteside: OUT

Danuel House: QUESTIONABLE

Los Angeles could welcome Paul George, who also last played in Sacramento on December 22nd, back to its lineup tonight. George averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game before missing extended time due to an elbow injury.

Kawhi Leonard: OUT

Norm Powell: OUT

Standings Ramifications

After losing four straight, Utah has lost its claim to home court advantage in the playoffs. The Jazz currently hold the fifth-seed, a full game behind Dallas and only a half game ahead of Denver. With only seven games remaining in the season, the Jazz have not yet clinched a playoff berth.

Los Angeles sits soundly in the eighth seed, six-and-a-half games behind Minnesota and four games ahead of New Orleans.

Game Notes

Should Rudy Gobert sit again tonight, the Jazz will be without a true center. The Clippers, who have fully embraced their small-ball identity are not the worst matchup against whom to miss some size. However, should Paul George make his return, the Jazz will have its work cut out for them in defending the 6’8” wing, who averages 23 points per game against Utah on 46/41 percent shooting from the field and three-point line, respectively.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Radio: 95.9/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App