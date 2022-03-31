Jazz never trail against Lakers, snap five-game skid

The Utah Jazz were desperate for a win coming into tonight’s game against the Lakers. They needed a win to give them some cushion from sliding to the play-in game, and to keep them within reach of moving up some spots in the Western Conference playoff picture. They also needed a solid convincing win for overall morale. They got both tonight against the Lakers at home, in a wire-to-wire win against the Los Angeles Lakers who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Despite Dwight Howard doing this best 2006 prime Dwight impersonation (21 points, 10 rebounds), Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were just too much for too long for the Lakers. Mitchell started the game off hot, hitting his first couple shots and dropping 19 points in the first half. Spida would finish with 29 points on 11-22 shooting, 7 assists and a +17 in the box score plus-minus. Rudy came on strong in the second-half finishing with a beastly 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

It was great to see these two playing like All-Stars tonight. We even got a couple Spida-Gobert connection buckets, which has seemed like they as a rare sight now days!

We also got a Donny Dunk, which is always good vibes.

Tonight was the first game back in a while for both Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House, who were coming back from injuries. Bogey looked a little rusty, shooting 1-6 from three and just looking not very comfortable yet, which is totally expected. House brought some energy and defense just like usual, and had a huge steal and dunk at the end of the third quarter that had Vivint rocking.

Jordan Clarkson had a nice game with 19 points on 8-16 shooting. When he’s feeling it, he is such a valuable weapon for the Jazz, and tonight was a prime example.

The Jazz improve to 46-31 and move up in the playoff picture with the tie-breaker over the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz play the Warriors on Saturday which, as of the standings right now, would be a potential playoff preview for the first round.