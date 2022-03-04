The Utah Jazz are going into New Orleans with a chance to win their 4th straight game. They’re facing a Pelicans team that has been sneaky good recently and is playing their hearts out to make the playoffs. It’s a game that if the Jazz aren’t careful, they could drop. It’s the games like this that can show how elite a team is. Yes, getting signature wins against top opponents is important, but can you win on a Thursday night on the road against a hungry Pelicans team with not that many people watching? Strong wins like that are what set the elite teams apart from the rest of the pack.
Filed under:
Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game Thread
The Utah Jazz have a chance to show how elite they can be tonight!
