Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Can the Jazz win a tough back to back?

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to solidify the tiebreaker and separate themselves in the playoff standings. The problem is it’s going to be really hard. This is the third game in four nights for the Jazz and the back end of a back-to-back. It’s also the fifth game in a row on the road.

Brutal.

The one thing they have going for them is that they rested Mike Conley last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and so he should be relatively fresh for them tonight. If Mike Conley can give them a good night, they should have a chance to do this. But even with a good Mike Conley game, this is going to be a tough ask for the Jazz who are taking on a Mavericks team that has been surging the last couple months.

One of the other positives going into this has been the play of Donovan Mitchell. In the last 3 games, Donovan Mitchell has 10 assists. Mitchell has been fantastic at bending the defense and finding open shooters. It will likely not be as easy tonight against a Mavericks team that has the #6 defense in the NBA for the season. If Mitchell has a big assist night again, we might be looking at a serious leap for Mitchell. Although, that wouldn’t be too surprising considering all the leaps that Mitchell makes every season.

The other thing to watch tonight is Bojan Bogdanovic. For how incredible he was in his record breaking night last night, he was equally bad the game before against the Pelicans. Will Bogdanovic’s hot shooting carry over tonight? If it does, it makes for a great night for the Jazz.

Finally, probably the biggest matchup tonight is Rudy Gobert vs. Luka Doncic. Doncic has been incredible the second half of this season, which is what made Gobert guarding him at the end of their last game so good. With this being the third game in four nights, can he do it again?

The Mavericks are favored in this one tonight by 2.5 points. It’s a reasonable line coming considering Utah is playing their third game in four nights on the road. It’s also the end of a long road trip so it’s not clear how much juice the Jazz have for this. The best bet for this one is to go for the Mavericks.

Game Info

When: 6:30 PM MT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: AT&T Sportsnet RM

