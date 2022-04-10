Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Jazz push for playoff positioning

The Utah Jazz take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the final game of the regular season for both teams. The game has implications for the Jazz as they still don’t know if they are going to be the five or six seed in the western conference playoffs, but other than that there is nothing at stake for either team. Hopefully we will get an entertaining game but with the Blazers losing by 50 in their last outing and not having anything to play for we might be in for a snoozer for the regular season finale. At least former Jazzman Joes Ingles won’t be on the floor at the time of the murder.

The Blazers have had a worst case scenario type of season as Damian Lillard squanders one more year of his prime. Yes there have been injuries, but they have dealt with injuries before and still competed in the playoffs. This year the season went off the rails early and with Damian Lillard struggling with injury early on and then being shut down at the beginning of 2022. Add that to the fact that Blazers co-star CJ McCollum was traded away this year and it’s hard to imagine how the Blazers rebuild will go. So for tonight the team will just try to bounce back from one of it’s more embarrassing losses of the season and finish with their heads held high knowing that this could be an offseason of big change.

The Jazz come into this game after suffering an embarrassing loss of their own. Giving up a 17 point at home in a playoff type atmosphere in the fourth quarter sounds hard to do, but somehow the Jazz managed it against the Phoenix Suns. The Jazz struggles with holding leads has been well documented over the second half of the season so no need to beat a dead horse but hopefully the Jazz can show have a different result if they take a lead into the fourth quarter tonight. Granted the level of talent is pretty wide between the two teams playing in this game but that doesn’t mean that the Blazers couldn’t win if the Jazz have another meltdown. Also let’s hope that the Jazz can get through this game injury free.

As we wind down another regular season we all can look back as fans be honest that this season has been a bit of a bumpy ride. But the Jazz still have the reigning defensive player of the year, sixth man of the year, three all-stars in the starting lineup and a little bit more depth than they did at this time last year. Let hope they can close out with a win and start some momentum for a surprising playoff run. “ …….Fans, hang with us, man. I promise you, we’ll be alright………”-Donovan Mitchell.

Game Info

When: 7:30 PM MT

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

TV: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App