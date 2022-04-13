2022 Utah Jazz Summer League coming in July

According to Marc Spears, the Utah Jazz will hold Summer League July 5th - 7th.

The Utah Jazz are hosting a four-team summer league held on July 5-7 at Vivint Arena. The participating teams in the round-robin event is the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 13, 2022

It’s a good mix of teams, but the Thunder are especially interesting as they’ll likely be in the hunt for the #1 pick this draft. Whoever that ends up being, Jazz fans will get a first look at them when they come to Salt Lake City.

The playoffs are about to begin but the NBA never stops and summer league will be here before you know it. Even though the Jazz don’t have a 1st round pick in this upcoming draft, depending on how the Jazz do this playoffs, it may be that they have some activity this offseason and draft some players. It makes this upcoming playoffs that more interesting. Either way Jazz fans will likely get a better look at Jared Butler who didn’t play last year.