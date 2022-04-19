 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Represent the Utah Jazz with Homage

The best NBA gear out there to represent the Utah Jazz

By James Hansen
/ new

With the Utah Jazz returning to Utah for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks, it’s time get the best Utah Jazz gear out there. As an officially licensed partner of the NBA, Homage has been bringing the best NBA fan apparel out there and is releasing more NBA gear than ever before. As you can see, Homage has a variety of nostalgia and team-focused NBA, and Utah Jazz, clothing.

NBA Jam Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
NBA Jam Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

I personally love the NBA Jam inspired t-shirt, as well as the new Ninja Turtles NBA line.

Homage Ninja Turtles

Finally, Homage has some of the softest, most comfortable fabrics and they are using those with their new sweat shorts line which is the perfect thing to wear while watching the Jazz at home.

To see all the Utah Jazz apparel, click here.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...