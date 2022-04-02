Utah Jazz Vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview: Heavyweight Battle In The West

The Utah Jazz hope to pick up a win in their short trip to the Bay Saturday as they matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Utah is looking to shore up their playoff positioning with a win, which would go a long way to making sure that Utah can avoid the play-in and be sure that they are going to qualify for the playoffs. The Warriors come into this game without the services of Steph Curry and are trying to snap a 4 game losing streak as they cling to the #3 seed in the west. It will be battle between two teams who really could use a win tonight.

The Warriors looked like they were going to be healthy just at the right time to make a run up the standings in early March, but with an injury to Steph Curry, they have lost 7 of their last 8 coming into this game. The Warriors are the most experienced and accomplished team in the west though and they have always proved to be a difficult matchup for the Jazz. After a competitive loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Warriors forward Draymond Green said “We don’t do moral victories around here……..But tonight we found ourselves. We found our competitive spirit. We found our defense. It’s something we can build on”.

The Jazz enter this game on a one-game winning streak but are looking to build on that and put some of their late-season struggles behind them. This game is meaningful because the third seed is not out of the question for Utah and with a strong showing tonight, the Jazz may be able to not only gain on Golden State but also take the tiebreaker from them. The Jazz are also trying to keep their distance from the 7th seed and the dreaded play-in game. Despite all the struggles and ups and downs this season, the team can still come together in time to make it a successful season.

This will be a fun matchup between two teams who fans and pundits alike are kind of writing off. The tough thing about the Warriors is that they have the pedigree and is that they have the pedigree and the championship-caliber to ignore the noise and just win. Let’s hope the Jazz can snag a win though and get off to a solid start for the month of April. There is nothing like a fresh start right before the playoffs to help any team turn things around.

Game Info

When: 6:30 PM MT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ATRM, NSBA

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App