Jazz give up late lead again, this time to the Warriors

After picking up a big win against the Los Angeles Lakers to keep their season afloat, the Jazz road trip would continue in the Bay Area tonight, where they fell 107-111 to the (48-29) Golden State Warriors.

The Jazz was up big through the first three quarters, with a 107-83, against the three-time NBA champs. Then the fourth quarter happened, where Jazz would blow another massive lead. The Warriors would go on an 18-0 point lead behind a big performance from shooting guard Klay Thompson would torch the Jazz scoring 36 points and 31 points for Jordan Poole.

There’s not much to say at this point with this Jazz team and how they continue to give up leads late in games. On defense, they don’t get stops and on offense, they don’t move the ball. At some point, they may figure these issues out, but it certainly wasn’t tonight.

The Jazz saw strong play from point guard Mike Conley, who chipped 26 points. The all-star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan were also big tonight for the Jazz, with Mitchell with 26 and Gobert chipped in with 14 points and 20 rebounds.

The Warrior’s season has been up and down. The team is currently without their superstar player Stephen Curry who’s been out with a nagging injury, and key role players like Draymond Green, who also missed some significant time. The Warriors have shown they are still a formidable opponent to watch out for in the NBA playoffs,

As for the Jazz, they are coming off a rough stretch from ending of March and are looking for a spark as we veer closer to the monster that is the NBA playoffs. They are set up to face Picking up a win against the two-seeded Memphis Grizzlies