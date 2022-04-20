Jazz seek to take series lead at home against the Mavericks in Game 3

After a disappointing finish in Dallas in Game 2, the Utah Jazz get to play at home for Game 3 and have a chance to forget another late game collapse, something they’ve done all season. As frustrating as the loss was on Monday, they are coming back to Utah having split the series in Dallas and with two games in a row at home now, they have a chance to get a commanding lead.

The Jazz will benefit by having the boost of a home crowd cheering them on, but they have some things they have to figure out. The most obvious thing for the Jazz is simply how to close out games. The Mavericks went to the same game plan that the Jazz have struggled with dating back to their series with the Clippers in the playoffs last year. With a 5-out spread, and the Jazz’s perimeter players unable to stop anyone from getting to the rim which pulls Rudy Gobert to the basket, the Mavericks moved the ball until they eventually found open shooters. The result? 17 uncontested 3s.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, the Mavs made 17 uncontested 3s in win over Jazz, the most by any team in last 10 postseasons. That includes seven of Maxi Kleber’s eight 3s. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 19, 2022

Will the roar of a home crowd help them in their rotations on defense? Will it help them stay in front of their man when it matters most? We’re about to find out.

Another question in this one is whether we see any lineup changes. Danuel House has had a significant impact each time he’s on the floor. Do the Jazz think about putting him in with the starters? A move like that could have a big impact.

Finally, Mike Conley struggled in a big way in Game 2 going 0/7 with 0 points. Chances are, Conley is not going to have such a poor performance again in Utah. And that’s the thing that should give Jazz fans some hope. It took a 0-point performance, 17 uncontested threes, and 41 points from Jalen Brunson for the Mavericks to get a 6-point win against the Jazz. In Utah, that’s not likely to happen again.

Injury report

The latest news on Luka Doncic is that he’s “feeling good” but that he won’t play in Game 3 if there’s a risk of aggravating the injury. It’s not likely we find out if Doncic will play until tipoff and if Doncic is on the floor or not.

Luka Doncic says he will not play if there is risk of aggravating the injury. That will be one of the major determining factors of when he’s cleared. https://t.co/3KtdpTPfOp — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2022

As of writing this article, the Jazz are favored by 6.5 in this one and as skeptical of the line that Jazz fans might be, it seems right. The Jazz are going to play better in this one and will get a boost from the raucous Utah crowds, don’t be surprised if this turns out to be a blowout.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: NBA TV, AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.