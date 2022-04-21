Injury Update: Luka Doncic not likely to play in Game 3

Per multiple reports, it’s not looking like Luka Doncic will be suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 tonight.

There's still significant pessimism on Luka Doncic's availability for Game 3 tonight, sources tell ESPN. He's eager to play, but it's trending unlikely as he recovers from that left calf strain. https://t.co/Qodn0Fuuyc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022

As I reported yesterday, Luka Doncic is unlikely to play Game 3, per source. Luka has said he’d try to play tonight v the #Jazz, but has yet to be cleared by the #Mavs’ staff — worst case scenario is further injuring the calf. https://t.co/M4m6ykLv8l — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 21, 2022

This is certainly a big loss for the Mavericks not having their MVP caliber player on the floor. It doesn’t mean the Mavericks can’t come out with a win, they showed that Jalen Brunson is enough to beat the Jazz, especially when the Jazz play defense like this:

Opponent FG% when guarded by a Jazz starter this playoffs:



53.3% — Bojan Bogdanovic

52.0% — Donovan Mitchell

50.0% — Royce O’Neale

47.1% — Mike Conley

32.4% — Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/oek3QW1IYB — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 21, 2022

There is still some likelihood that Doncic may play, but it’s looking more and mor that the earliest he’ll come back would be Game 4.