Injury Update: Luka Doncic not likely to play in Game 3

It’s looking like the Jazz main threat may be Jalen Bruonson again

By James Hansen
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Per multiple reports, it’s not looking like Luka Doncic will be suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 tonight.

This is certainly a big loss for the Mavericks not having their MVP caliber player on the floor. It doesn’t mean the Mavericks can’t come out with a win, they showed that Jalen Brunson is enough to beat the Jazz, especially when the Jazz play defense like this:

There is still some likelihood that Doncic may play, but it’s looking more and mor that the earliest he’ll come back would be Game 4.

