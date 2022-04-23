Jazz vs Mavericks game four: it’s now or never for Utah

The Utah Jazz are the talk of the NBA, and not in a good way. After dropping back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks sans Luka Doncic, Utah is desperate for any hope. They’ve underperformed multiple years and have had significant locker room turmoil. This year has always felt like a potential turning point, and currently, it looks like their turning in an unfavorable direction.

After game 3, Donovan Mitchell said, “We have to win on Saturday. It’s that simple. We can’t drop both of these games at home. So, we have to win.” Only time will tell if the effort on the court will match the statements made postgame.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, 2:30 PM Mountain Time

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LOCAL TV: TNT, ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

Betting odds via draftkings.com

Spread: Jazz -5.5

Total: 213 (-110)

Moneyline: Jazz -220 Mavs +180

Uniform matchup

ꜱᴛɪʟʟ ᴀʟɪᴠᴇ. ꜱᴛɪʟʟ ʙᴇʟɪᴇᴠᴇ.



Playoffs Game 4⃣ Uniform Matchup:#TakeNote: Association Edition#dALLasIN: Statement Edition pic.twitter.com/m0Rx8FtR8j — Jazz Uniform Tracker (@JazzUniTracker) April 23, 2022

Keys to the game for Utah

Effort

Effort is difficult to track but easy to see on the court. During game 2, there were times when the effort was high, and the team was motivated, but there were also too many times when that wasn’t the case. This team has been accused of being mentally weak, and now is the time to prove otherwise. If they can’t do it, then maybe the critics are right.

Three-pointers

Utah has been wholly taken out of their offensive game. They haven’t been able to generate the shots from the three-point line that they usually thrive on. To win this game and this series, that will need to change.

The Jazz have made only 27 total threes in the postseason, the third-lowest of all the postseason teams this year. The only two who have made fewer have yet to play their third game.