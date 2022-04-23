Injury Update: Luka Doncic will play in Game 4 against the Jazz

According to multiple reports, Luka Doncic will play against the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs.

There’s increasing optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will play vs. Utah in Game 4 today, sources tell ESPN. The plan is that his minutes will be limited in his first game back since suffering a calf strain on April 10. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2022

It looks like he will be on a minutes restriction and it makes sense as the Mavericks will certainly want him in upcoming playoff series, if they’re able to beat the Jazz. I know, I have to put that caveat in there, but is anyone wondering at this point who will win this series?

The hope for the Jazz is that somehow this helps them. It’s weird to think that a team getting an MVP-caliber player back from injury could be helpful for the other team, but Utah has looked helpless guarding the Mavericks sans Doncic the last 3 games. They won Game 1 but that was when Jalen Brunson had his only average shooting night. The other nights for Brunson he’s torched the Jazz and with Doncic coming back, that means less possession for Brunson. Or maybe this just means they’ll have two players dominating the Jazz and this series is only ticking down to the inevitable. We’ll find out in a few hours.