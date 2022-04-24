Jazz and Mavericks head to Dallas for huge Game 5

With about 40 seconds left Luka Doncic hit what looked like a back-breaking three to finish off the Utah Jazz. Those 40 seconds after that shot might have changed everything for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell did what everyone has been begging for all season, he came up clutch. The next possession down he willed his way to a massive and-1 that got the Jazz within 1 of the Dallas Mavericks.

At points in the series, Donovan Mitchell has shot poorly



But I do appreciate how relentless he is, and it is needed given the construction of the Utah Jazz roster



Gets his own missed layup, and goes back into the body for the and-1 pic.twitter.com/LvbezyQcZl — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloydNBA) April 23, 2022

The Mavericks would go down the court and Dwight Powell would get fouled and go to the line for free throws and we saw Donovan Mitchell, and the rest of the Jazz, doing everything they could to make him miss the free throws, and that’s what happened. What happened next was the shot that changed everything for the Jazz.

Does it get loud much at Vivint Arena???

If you're a #UtahJazz fan, there's a lot to love about this clip.#TakeNote l #NBAPlayoffs l @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/LAR0jXDMqw — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) April 24, 2022

It was an amazing finish and was different than what everyone expected. Instead of the usual whoopie cushion finish for the Jazz, they came up huge and showed what they could do. They have the tools to finish off this series, they just have to do it. This game is in Dallas, but the Jazz may have just had the shot to the chest they needed. It’s time for them to show they can do what everyone expected them to do this year.

Injury report

The biggest injury news of this series has been around Luka Doncic. It’s looking like he’s not even on the injury report at this point.

Luka Dončić does not appear at all on Dallas' injury report for Game 5 against visiting Utah on Monday night.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq https://t.co/nYWVuboPjb — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 24, 2022

You can bet that both teams are leaving it all out there at this point.

As of writing this article, the Dallas Mavericks are favored by 3 in this one. We’ll see if that holds the closer we get to game time, but it’s feeling like having Doncic on the floor weirdly makes things a little simpler for Utah on defense. Can they overcome the 3-point deficit in this one?

Game Info

When: 7:30 PM MT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT, AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App

