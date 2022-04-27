Injury status update: Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 6

Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 6 despite the injury he sustained in game 5.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said he'll "be ready to go tomorrow." Said there was a little soreness. Two bruises on the left, one on the right. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) April 27, 2022

At the end of Game 5, with the Jazz down close to 30, Mitchell asked out of the game and limped to the sideline and to the Utah Jazz lockerroom.

donovan mitchell limps off with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/WgnO8EIEEa — buckets (@buckets) April 26, 2022

It’s obviously not a good sign for the Jazz as they are literally limping into Game 6 after getting throttled by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 by 25.

It’s win or go home now for the Jazz who find themselves on the brink of elimination in the first round of the playoffs. In a season where Jazz fans had much higher aspirations, they can only hope for Mitchell to be able to summon the strength to get a big performance in Game 6, but that’s a tall order for the Jazz’s star guard.

This means that the Jazz will need big contributions from the other stars on the floor including Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley. Bogdanovic and Conley combined for 6 points in Game 5 and the Jazz will need much more than that if they hope to win this series.