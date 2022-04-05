Jazz aim to stop recent Western Conference plummet vs streaking Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz will be hosting the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in Salt Lake City after another disappointing loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors last Saturday. It will be the third and final meeting between the two teams in the regular season. The Jazz have yet to pick up a win against the Grizzlies this year after knocking them out of the playoffs last year.

These are also two very different teams than last year despite the personnel being mostly the same. In fact, the Grizzlies and the Jazz have almost switched places.

Last year, the Jazz were atop the Western Conference Standings while Memphis had to win a play-in game to even make the playoffs. They did just that and fell at the hands of the Jazz in 5 games in round one of the 2021 Playoffs.

This year it is Memphis who is near the top of the Western Conference Standings and the Jazz who find themselves only 1.5 games out of being in the play-in tournament themselves.

Utah has been tumbling down the Western Conference Standings after only winning one of their last seven games. Memphis is in a much more comfortable position having won seven straight games and locking themselves into the 2-seed for this year's playoffs.

This will be a big test for the Jazz as the Minnesota Timberwolves are breathing down their neck for the 6-seed and have a very winnable game tonight at home against the Washington Wizards. As crazy as it seems, if the Jazz don’t start playing like it is the playoffs right now, they may end up missing the playoffs altogether.

Both the Jazz and the Grizzlies are mostly healthy for tonight’s game as the Grizzlies have Dillon Brooks listed as Day-to-Day and Tyrell Terry out. The Jazz have Trent Forrest out, but nobody else on the injury report.

Are the Jazz going to be capable of locking in and playing at a higher level as we near the playoffs? Tonight should be a good test and indication of what is to come.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM, BSSE-MEM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone, Utah Jazz App