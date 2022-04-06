Jazz will take on Thunder with half their roster resting for playoffs

The Utah Jazz, after getting a nice win against the Memphis Grizzlies, will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder with a large group of players out for rest/injuries.

It makes sense, now that the Jazz have the 6th seed locked up that they would rest players to get ready for the playoffs. Even with these players resting, the Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t exactly trying to win these games either. This was their most recent starting unit.

I’m not sure I could tell you a single thing about any of these players. Even with the Jazz missing Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchel, and even Trent Forrest, the Jazz have a capable guard in Jared Butler who may even show out tonight now that he’s getting minutes with the starters. And that’s probably the most interesting thing about the matchup, where is Jared Butler at this point in his development? Will he look better playing with Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert? We’ll find out.

This also means we might see heavy minutes from Jordan Clarkson who will likely come out firing like he does. Last game, against the Grizzlies, he was a massive part of the win and if Clarkson can have a big game tonight, they should be able to win this one with relative ease, especially with Rudy Gobert controlling the paint.

