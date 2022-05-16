Are the Lakers still hoping to land Quin Snyder as their new head coach?

It looks like the Los Angles Lakers’ coaching search isn’t moving forward until they see what happens with the Utah Jazz and Quin Snyder. From Marc Stein’s latest substack where he talks about Doc Rivers, he also mentions Quin Snyder:

Rivers has three years left on his Philadelphia contract worth a reported $24 million, while league sources maintain that the Lakers’ coaching search has moved so slowly at least in part because they want to see if Rivers or another coach from the top tier (like Utah’s Quin Snyder) makes it to the open market this offseason. One suspects that, one way or another, Rivers is going to start next season with a good job.

This isn’t the first time Stein has mentioned this in his newsletter. He mentioned the same thing a week or so ago.

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin and Jackson are the four known candidates to have interviewed with the Lakers to date. Sources maintain that the Lakers’ search is moving deliberately at least in part because L.A. wants to see if Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers or Utah’s Quin Snyder makes it to the open market this offseason.