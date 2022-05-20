Rudy Gobert named to 2022 NBA All-Defense First Team

Death. Taxes. Rudy Gobert NBA First Team All-Defense.

Gobert was named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Defense team today for the sixth time in his career, and for the sixth straight year.

2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams:



First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart



Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 21, 2022

This is, obviously, no small feat. Six straight years being named to the All-Defense first team. Six straight years of defensive dominance, causing nightmares for every single opponent trying to score in the paint with Gobert on the floor. Six straight years of blocks, protection, and the occasional flex.

2021-22, much like every year prior, was a defensive showcase for Rudy Gobert. He finished with a league-leading 14.7 rebounds per game, which was a career high for a season. He finished with 137 blocks on the year, good for 2nd in the NBA.

Watching Rudy play defense truly never gets old. Congrats to the big man, and here’s to many more All-Defense selections.