NBA Trade Rumor: Mike Conley to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The trade rumors are coming!

By James Hansen
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

According to Chris Fedor, on the hoopshype podcast, the Cavaliers would be interested in a Mike Conley trade if he’s available.

In the podcast they mention a trade that would send Caris LeVert to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley.

It’s an interesting idea and it might be the type of the thing the Jazz are looking for if they are simply wanting a change in their team makeup. Conley comes with the better numbers but LeVert brings better size and an ability to create his own shot, when healthy. And that’s the rub with LeVert is the inability to stay on the court. LeVert has shown tantalizing potential, especially with his time in Brooklyn, but has not been able to consistently contribute because of a multitude of injuries. It makes a move like this high risk, high reward. Conley is looking like he’s on a downward trajectory in production and so maybe this is the type of move you make to get more size next to Mitchell in the Jazz back court.

One thing is for sure, this is very likely not the last rumor we’ll hear as the offseason continues.

