NBA Trade Rumor: Mike Conley to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

According to Chris Fedor, on the hoopshype podcast, the Cavaliers would be interested in a Mike Conley trade if he’s available.

A look at Collin Sexton’s free agent value and rival teams with potential interest, Caris LeVert’s extension possibilities, Kevin Love’s future with the Cavs, trade and free agency candidates to watch, and more with @ChrisFedor on the @hoopshype podcast. https://t.co/mZYVLfzXYU — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 26, 2022

In the podcast they mention a trade that would send Caris LeVert to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley.

It’s an interesting idea and it might be the type of the thing the Jazz are looking for if they are simply wanting a change in their team makeup. Conley comes with the better numbers but LeVert brings better size and an ability to create his own shot, when healthy. And that’s the rub with LeVert is the inability to stay on the court. LeVert has shown tantalizing potential, especially with his time in Brooklyn, but has not been able to consistently contribute because of a multitude of injuries. It makes a move like this high risk, high reward. Conley is looking like he’s on a downward trajectory in production and so maybe this is the type of move you make to get more size next to Mitchell in the Jazz back court.

One thing is for sure, this is very likely not the last rumor we’ll hear as the offseason continues.