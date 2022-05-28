2022 NBA Draft Profile: Chet Holmgren

One of the many impressive prospects to potentially come out in the 2022 NBA Draft is Gonzaga’s big man, Chet Holmgren. The linky 7-0 big man, with a 7-6 wingspan, is coming off a strong season where he averaged 14.1 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds while leading the Zags to the sweet 16. He was projected to go high in this year’s draft coming into the CBB season, and that remained accurate as Holmgren only got better as the season went on.

Strengths

Holmgren’s skill set makes him the ideal big man for the modern NBA. During his time at Gonzaga, he showed he was a lethal three-point shooter, shooting 39% from downtown, making him a threat off the ball. He also proved that he could take defenders off the dribble. He was solid at finishing at the rim at times while also showcasing the ability to find open teammates. He demonstrated the ability at times to also lead the break taking it from coast to coast or even pulling up from three-point terrority.

Along with his great, he showed potential to be a great defender in the NBA, being able to move his feet switches. He was an excellent shot-blocker averaging 3.9 blocks per game during his time at Gonzaga. His complete skillset was on display in the 2022 NCAA March Madness Tournament.

His dynamic shooting and his elite rim protection drew him comparisons to bigs such as Washington Wizards big man Kristap Porzingis.

Weakness

Though Holmgren showed a great skill set for the modern NBA, his body frame leaves many questioning if he can bang down low against some of the better bigs throughout the league. He currently weighs 195lbs (according to many mock Drafts such as The Ringer and NBA Draft.net); if Holmgren hopes to succeed in the NBA, getting in the weight room and putting on more muscle mass may help his cause.

Jazz Fit

If the Jazz were to trade up somehow, Holmgren could be the best player to build around for a potential rebuild in Salt Lake City. You can also pair him upfront with Current Jazz Center Rudy Gobert to build up a dynamic Center-Forward duo that causes some significant problems for the NBA, having two great defenders in your frontcourt.

How Could The Jazz Land Him

Holmgren is projected to be a top-three pick, so the Jazz could potentially land Him; they would need to trade up and send assets to either the Orlando Magic or Oklahoma City Thunder. You would have to package either Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert, who both were coming off All-Star caliber seasons and proved to be critical pieces for the Jazz. You would also potentially give up several crucial draft capital, including first or second-round picks.