New York Knicks not able to trade for Donovan Mitchell?

According to Jake Fischer, the New York Knicks' interest in Donovan Mitchell might not be enough to outbid other teams if Mitchell demanded a trade.

The word surrounding OG Anunoby’s trade candidacy, featuring Portland and Utah; New York’s options at point guard if they do strike out on Jalen Brunson, latest coaching intel from Charlotte, and more @BR_NBA: https://t.co/Tbr8q0GRRd — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 31, 2022

It’s very clear that the Knicks would like Donovan Mitchell in a trade. The issue is Mitchell has three years left on his contract which makes him valuable to everyone in the league and that makes a Knicks offer less appealing considering what the Jazz could likely get elsewhere.

League sources regularly mention New York’s main offseason focus is to improve at the point guard position, but acquiring Utah’s other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, remains highly unlikely. Even if Mitchell were to ultimately request a trade from the Jazz, he still has three full years committed on his contract before a player option in 2025-26. Plus, there’s healthy skepticism around the NBA that New York’s best offer for Mitchell would trump other teams’ pursuits, such as a potential package from Miami that would theoretically center around Tyler Herro plus other salary and multiple first-round picks.

Get used to seeing trade rumors from New York for Mitchell, but also get used to not a lot happening unless the Knicks decide to trade everything they have, including picks, or find a 3rd party that’s willing to jump in. Otherwise, Donovan Mitchell will be in a Jazz uniform in the near future, and for some time.