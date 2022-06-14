There’s more and more noise out there about a Rudy Gobert trade

With Quin Snyder stepping down last week, and the coaching search in full swing, it looks like the trade discussions haven’t slowed down with Rudy Gobert. According to Jake Fischer, there is a lot of trade chatter with the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks.

From Fischer’s latest trade chatter article:

There has been plenty of talk among league personnel that some combination of Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No. 16 pick could be routed to Utah for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. In ongoing trade chatter around the league, Atlanta was believed to have made all players besides Trae Young available, but sources told B/R the team is now expected to retain De’Andre Hunter and agree to terms on a long-term contract extension.

We’ve already seen different variations of this trade but this is a new bit of information that the Hawks are looking to hold on to Hunter. Could this be a trade tactic of some sort? We’ll find out.

We also got a new bit of information that lets everyone know what Utah is hoping for with a trade proposal for Rudy Gobert.

The Utah Jazz reportedly want a star-caliber player, a young prospect and picks in a trade package for Rudy Gobert, per @SeanDeveney



“As one Western Conference executive tells https://t.co/W5N1UuZNsV, the price for Gobert is, ‘pretty astronomical.’” pic.twitter.com/RZlyBLKljQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2022

We’ll see if the Jazz will be able to get that. Gobert’s contract is massive and that alone makes it hard to get a deal done when you consider how important fit is with Gobert. The Atlanta Hawks trade does fit within those parameters, so we’ll see if that happens. So far, it seems like that is the biggest possiblility.