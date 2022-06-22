2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more

How to watch

When: June 23, 2022 - 8:00 ET

Where: ABC, ESPN

Odds

Draft Order

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

It’s that time again! The 2022 NBA draft is here and the NBA is buzzing with movement. Yes, the Utah Jazz do not have a pick in this draft but it doesn’t mean that the Jazz won’t be coming away from the night empty handed. The Jazz have been at the center of every trade rumor out there including being connected to the Hawks, the Raptors and even the Wolves. The question is, will anything out there be good enough for Danny Ainge to pull the trigger on a move? We’ll find out soon.

Already we’ve seen movement with the Portland Trailblazers who traded a future late first for Jerami Grant.

Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

The Blazers still have the #7 pick in this draft and so they might be willing to make a move. We’ll see if the Blazers have interest in Rudy Gobert, but the #7 pick alone doesn’t seem likely to be enough for Ainge to make a move, plus it’s not clear that the Blazers would even have the salary to match salaries.

That takes us to one of the rumors that seems most likely to happen for the Jazz and it includes the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer, the Wizards are looking for a veteran point guard and are willing to move Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Wizards have been open to discussing trades for Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/nEeAgFjHcx — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 23, 2022

That may happen but it’s not clear how likely that is. It definitely feels like a big possibility. Here are the odds from Draft Kings where you can bet on who could go at #10. There’s a lot of options, and wings, in this draft that the Jazz could draft at that point.

Whatever the case, it’s clear the Jazz are looking to get into the draft to make moves. That may be for ancillary players and late 1sts, or it could be for top of the lottery players. Whatever happens, it’s going to be interesting!

