Filed under: 2022 NBA Draft NBA Draft The definitive breakdown of the Utah Jazz 2022 draft night A comprehensive breakdown of what the Jazz did on draft night By James Hansen@hansenjames Jun 23, 2022, 10:34pm MDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The definitive breakdown of the Utah Jazz 2022 draft night Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Jazz didn’t do anything. More From SLC Dunk Utah Jazz sign Kofi Cockburn to a deal Utah Jazz sign Johnny Juzang to two-way contract 2022 NBA Draft Player Profile: E.J. Liddell 2022 NBA Draft Player Profile: Dalen Terry 2022 NBA Draft Player Profile: Keegan Murray 2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more Loading comments...
Loading comments...