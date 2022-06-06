Early odds for the next Utah Jazz Head Coach

Quin Snyder is out as the Utah Jazz head coach, and the search is on for his replacement. For all of my fellow gamblers out there we have the current odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Next Utah Jazz Head Coach Odds ﻿Candidate Odds Implied Chance ﻿Candidate Odds Implied Chance Johnnie Bryant +300 25.0% Terry Stotts +350 22.2% Frank Vogel +600 14.3% Alex Jensen +700 12.5% Mike D'Antoni +700 12.5% Charles Lee +800 11.1% Will Hardy +900 10.0% Adrian Griffin +900 10.0% Dell Demps +900 10.0% Kevin Young +1400 6.7% Jerome Allen +1400 6.7%

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Johnnie Bryant is the current odds-on favorite for the job. He has Utah ties and is very close with Donovan Mitchell, who the Jazz front office has made clear is the piece they will build around this off-season.

Multiple teams have called to inquire about the trade availability of Donovan Mitchell, only to be given a firm no, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba.



The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell.https://t.co/V7eiEgneKs pic.twitter.com/ifo9OjJpzs — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 6, 2022

Frank Vogel didn’t show up in the list of candidates shared by Tony Jones and Shams Charania so it is a little surprising to see him show up as the candidate with the 3rd highest chance of snagging the job. It’s not outlandish, he is two years removed from winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers, and a defense-first head coach may sound like a welcome change to many Jazz fans.

The real value bet here would be Alex Jensen at +700, I think there is a very real possibility that he ends up being the guy to lead the team going forward. The other name that sparked my interest at +700 odds is Mike D’Antoni. It would be very interesting to see what he could do with a version of this Jazz team that features Donovan Mitchell as the primary ball-handler and playmaker. Mitchell is obviously not the same level of playmaker as James Harden or Steve Nash, but maybe he can help maximize the playmaking flashes that Mitchell has shown to this point in his career.

Whoever gets the job will be only the 6th head coach in Utah Jazz history. Ryan Smith is certainly making his mark on the franchise, and hopefully, he can take the next step towards building the team into a contender with this coaching hire.