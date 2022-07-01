Rudy Gobert traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for multiple players and first round picks

It’s the end of an era. One of, if not the biggest, Woj-bombs in the Utah Jazz franchise history has sent shockwaves around the NBA sphere, which was confirmed in the Salt Lake Tribune.

Leandro Bolmaro is also in the deal to the Jazz, source said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The picks going to Utah, per sources: unprotected 1sts in 23, 25, 27, a swap in ‘26 and a top 5 protected in ‘29 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 1, 2022

Make no mistake, this is an enormous haul for Rudy - essentially five first-round picks, three young prospects (Beasley, Vanderbilt, and Bolmaro), and Patrick Beverley. It makes sense that roster spots had to be cleared to take on these players and so the team had to trade away Royce, waive Hernangomez, and not make qualifying offers to Eric Paschall and Trent Forrest. While some viewed Gobert and his contract as potentially hard to trade, Danny Ainge and co. have worked their magic to restock the Utah Jazz’s cupboard.

The Jazz are retooling, not rebuilding https://t.co/cQ6b8maFgA — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2022

We’ll see what this means for the future of the franchise, particularly the future of team star Donovan Mitchell. All reports so far seem to indicate that this is a “retooling” rather than a full-on rebuild, but we will see how things unfold...